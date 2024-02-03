Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $871.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

NYSE:PBI opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,956,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,773,000 after buying an additional 335,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,123,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 285,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 130,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 40.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,428,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 36,437 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

