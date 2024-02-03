Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $871.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:PBI opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $4.65.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.13%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.
