Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at Truist Financial

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PII. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Polaris from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.11.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $90.44 on Wednesday. Polaris has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.18.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 29.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

See Also

