Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Cut by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $373.85. 343,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,191. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.88. Pool Co. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $413.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.80.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

