PotCoin One Day Volume Hits $41.32 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 123% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $41.32 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 125.9% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00158598 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009368 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00014242 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

