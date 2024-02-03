Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.30

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 78561536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.97 ($0.01).

Power Metal Resources Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.72. The stock has a market cap of £23.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia; owns an interest in the Tati and Molopo Farms Complex projects situated in Botswana; and owns an interest in the Haneti project located in Tanzania.

