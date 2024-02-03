PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives C$25.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.83.

PSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.50 to C$27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.12 per share, with a total value of C$96,480.00. In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,480.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel James Bertram purchased 8,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$211,069.85. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 54,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,654. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$21.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$19.55 and a one year high of C$26.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.05%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

