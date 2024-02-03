PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Price Target Raised to C$6.25

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRV.UN. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.75 to C$5.74 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.10.

Get PRO Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PRV.UN

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust

PRV.UN opened at C$2.30 on Tuesday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.30.

(Get Free Report)

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.