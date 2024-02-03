PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $3.48

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.40. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 1,354 shares changing hands.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 0.25.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.