ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS) Trading 1% Higher

ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.21 and last traded at $41.17. 851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.75.

ProShares Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Metaverse ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in ProShares Metaverse ETF by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 20,686 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares Metaverse ETF in the first quarter valued at about $895,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Metaverse ETF in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProShares Metaverse ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period.

About ProShares Metaverse ETF

The ProShares Metaverse ETF (VERS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Metaverse Theme index. The fund tracks a concentrated index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are positioned to benefit from the development and use of the Metaverse. Stocks are selected based on the amount of exposure to the related theme and weighted based on a modified equal weight strategy.

