Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $250.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSA. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Public Storage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $280.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

