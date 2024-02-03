PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

PulteGroup has raised its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. PulteGroup has a payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $12.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $105.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

