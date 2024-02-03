Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAW) Trading 1.6% Higher

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.33. 1,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pyxis Tankers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.