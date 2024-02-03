Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Boosted by Zacks Research

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 2.8 %

RCL stock opened at $123.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $59.37 and a one year high of $133.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.25.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,810,000 after buying an additional 1,040,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,891,000 after buying an additional 487,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,146,000 after buying an additional 167,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after buying an additional 2,564,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,208,000 after buying an additional 148,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

