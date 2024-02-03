Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Alphabet Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

GOOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.77.

GOOG stock opened at $143.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,059,614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

