Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.32. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $150.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

