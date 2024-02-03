Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.68 million. Qorvo also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.200 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.17.

Qorvo Price Performance

Qorvo stock traded down $2.16 on Friday, reaching $103.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.06. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $114.97.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 227.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 113.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

