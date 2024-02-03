Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 1,379.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 236.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Stock Down 2.3 %

UGI stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. UGI Co. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $42.52.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UGI. Mizuho cut their price target on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

