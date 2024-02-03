Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 113.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after buying an additional 2,162,593 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,264,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,969,000 after buying an additional 577,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

