Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 18,400 Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 48.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,857 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,874.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 313,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 303,097 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 379.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 174,298 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.22.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Cinemark had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company had revenue of $874.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

