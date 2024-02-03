Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after buying an additional 36,413 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,843,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 155,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,291,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:CSL opened at $321.08 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $322.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.17.
Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
