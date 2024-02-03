Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Trimble by 28.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 780,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,029,000 after buying an additional 171,614 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 10.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Trimble by 43.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 580,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,254,000 after buying an additional 176,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 205.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,224 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $61.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Trimble from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,723.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $127,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,628 shares of company stock valued at $616,775 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

