Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of UBS opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $31.40.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

