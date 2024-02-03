Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 5,355 Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,355 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 711.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Stock Down 1.5 %

SYNA stock opened at $105.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.73 and a 1-year high of $131.16.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.43 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

