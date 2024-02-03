Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $524,000 in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of K. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth about $131,663,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth about $87,611,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,839,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,750,000 after buying an additional 857,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,392,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on K. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.73.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $4,254,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,775,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,782,821.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,820,136. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE K opened at $55.06 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

