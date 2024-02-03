Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $496,000 Investment in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKH. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKH. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.44. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $73.21.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.85 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.77%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

