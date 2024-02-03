Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SPB. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.32. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $85.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 61.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Brands

In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $70,024.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

