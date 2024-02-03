Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 12,100 SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 141.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter.

SEAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $48.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.07. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.82.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $548.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

