Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 5,700 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,797,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $638,328,000 after purchasing an additional 173,174 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Exact Sciences by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,664,000 after purchasing an additional 855,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,753,000 after purchasing an additional 104,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,666,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 133,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,879 shares of company stock worth $351,607. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $64.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.47.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

