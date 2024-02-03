Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $612,751,000 after buying an additional 185,497 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 511,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,041,000 after buying an additional 46,143 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Qualys by 11.0% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the third quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

Qualys Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.87. The company had a trading volume of 309,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,615. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.53. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $11,437,136.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,063 shares of company stock worth $3,912,229. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

