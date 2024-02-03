Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 54.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 353.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $905,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,146,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $905,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,146,160.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 6,300 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total transaction of $1,139,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,437,136.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,229 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $187.87 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.