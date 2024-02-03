Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 102.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,894 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,226,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $443,432,000 after acquiring an additional 460,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,274,000 after acquiring an additional 481,124 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,590,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,839,000 after acquiring an additional 77,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,788,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,686,000 after acquiring an additional 123,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,205,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,583,000 after acquiring an additional 428,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AM opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.25. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

View Our Latest Report on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.