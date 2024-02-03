Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,745 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,027 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.9% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of PBR stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.46 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Stories

