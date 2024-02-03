Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 14,674 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,222 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,674 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 603.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.2 %

BK stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.97. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

