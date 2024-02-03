Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 4,842 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 38.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 5.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQNR stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.51%.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

