Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

DGX stock opened at $124.94 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $148.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after acquiring an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,153,000 after acquiring an additional 388,162 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

