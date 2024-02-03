Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Shares Gap Down to $128.43

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $128.43, but opened at $124.05. Quest Diagnostics shares last traded at $126.94, with a volume of 359,967 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 212,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,362,000 after buying an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

