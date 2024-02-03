Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.88.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on QUIS shares. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.80 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.90 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
