Raymond James Begins Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Susquehanna assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.61.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $303.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,058.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $107.60 and a 1-year high of $307.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.53 and its 200-day moving average is $202.47.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 852,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,640,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

