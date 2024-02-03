Raymond James Increases Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Desjardins set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Laurentian cut shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$20.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.44.

Killam Apartment REIT Trading Down 0.9 %

Killam Apartment REIT Dividend Announcement

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$18.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.04. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.36 and a 52-week high of C$19.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

