Raymond James Lowers United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $175.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.76.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $141.84 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.13 and a 200-day moving average of $159.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

