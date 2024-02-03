Raymond James Raises StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$6.00

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered StorageVault Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Desjardins reduced their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.31.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
