Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.19

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 993509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 50.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1,028.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

