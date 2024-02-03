Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

REED stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

