Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Lifted by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $46,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $925.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $12.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $945.18. The company had a trading volume of 752,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,120. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $973.99. The stock has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $886.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $833.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,911 shares of company stock worth $8,884,428 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

