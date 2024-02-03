Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Posts Earnings Results

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 EPS.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $945.18 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $973.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $886.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $833.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

REGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $925.52.

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,911 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 392.9% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

