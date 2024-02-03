REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.06

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.06 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 72199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.03. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 262.18% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,193,971.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,237 shares of company stock worth $1,868,451 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

