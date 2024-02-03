RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) EVP David E. Marra Sells 750 Shares of Stock

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,251,071. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $226.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.26. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $233.85.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.13 by $3.64. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.97%.

RNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.44.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

