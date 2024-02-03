Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stephens from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RNST. StockNews.com cut shares of Renasant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Renasant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Get Renasant alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Renasant

Renasant Price Performance

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. Renasant has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Renasant had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $230.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Renasant will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 169.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 79.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.