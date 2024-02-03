Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $173.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.74. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.17 and a 12 month high of $174.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RSG. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

