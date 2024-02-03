Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RSG opened at $173.66 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.17 and a 12-month high of $174.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.74.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

